Freezin’ for a reason: Polar Plunge at zoo benefits Special Olympics of Wisconsin

MILWAUKEE — Freezin’ for a reason, hundreds of people in Milwaukee on Sunday, Feb. 25 plunged into icy waters for a good cause.

Money raised at the Polar Plunge at the Milwaukee County Zoo benefits Special Olympics of Wisconsin athletes and helps them compete in games at the state, national and even international levels.

It’s a popular fundraiser each year, and in 2017, more than $1.5 million was raised across the state.

