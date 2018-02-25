‘Means the world:’ Girl, 3, plays with favorite Star Wars characters thanks to Make-A-Wish

MILWAUKEE — Her dream is to play with her favorite Star Wars characters, and it’s coming true for Sara Nylund, 3, of Milwaukee.

Make-A-Wish Wisconsin on Sunday, Feb. 25 made Nylund’s dream a reality. Nylund, who is living with a liver transplant, was able to spend the day with Storm Troopers, Darth Vader and R2-D2. This, after she was diagnosed with hepatoblastoma just before her first birthday.

The Milwaukee Hilton City Center opened their doors to make it happen. The family said they were more than grateful for the playdate.

PHOTO GALLERY

“It means the world for all of us. It’s just a really fun time to celebrate her being well after a really long battle,” said Jean Nylund, Sara’s mother.

The fun didn’t stop there. Sara Nylund was even able to play with her favorite characters from “Shrek” and “Trolls” as well.

CLICK HERE to learn more about Make-A-Wish Wisconsin.