Caught on camera: Milwaukee police seek suspect in armed robbery of CVS

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect wanted in an armed robbery at a CVS Pharmacy — located near 13th and Forest Home Avenue.

It happened on Monday, Feb. 26 at 9:10 a.m.

According to police, the suspect entered the pharmacy, presented a note to the clerk and stated he was armed with a handgun. The suspect demanded cash and threatened to cause harm.

After the suspect did not receive money from the business, he fled on foot.

The suspect is described as a black male, 25-29 years of age, 5’10” tall, medium build, last seen wearing a blue coat with a patch on the right shoulder, a grey hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans and black shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to call Milwaukee police at 414-935-7302.