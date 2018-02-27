Man gets 40 years for dismembering girlfriend with chainsaw

This photo taken on September 25, 2017 shows details of a confiscated chainsaw at the Palawan NGO Network Incs (PNNIs) headquarters in Puerto Princesa, the capital of Palawan, the Philippines, on September 25, 2017. Environmental activists are being killed in record numbers around the world, with the corruption-plagued Philippines one of the most dangerous countries, according to watchdog Global Witness. / AFP PHOTO / KARL MALAKUNAS / TO GO WITH AFP STORY: Philippines-environment-crime-tourism-Palawan-Arzaga, FEATURE by Karl MALAKUNAS (Photo credit should read KARL MALAKUNAS/AFP/Getty Images)
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — A man has been sentenced to 40 years in prison for dismembering his girlfriend with a chainsaw and dumping her body parts in bags and boxes behind a Target store in Alabama.
William Lewis Payton was convicted of corpse abuse after charges of murder were dropped for lack of evidence. According to a report in AL.com/The Birmingham News, the cause of her death in 2015 couldn’t be determined.
Payton denies killing or dismembering 27-year-old Tonya Lynn Amerson, the mother of two of his eight children.
Prosecutor Joshua Ballinger said at Monday’s sentencing that 44-year-old Paton’s actions showed “a level of depravity you see in a horror movie.”
Payton’s mother called him “a good kid.” He still faces trial on abuse and sodomy charges involving a child younger than 12.