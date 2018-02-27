× Utility work will close County H in Racine County from March 5-23

RACINE COUNTY — A portion of County H in Racine County is going to be shut down from March 5 through March 23.

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) is coordinating with the American Transmission Company (ATC) to allow utility work to be completed on County H between County KR and Braun Road. This work is part of the effort to prepare the area for the future Foxconn manufacturing facility.

Utility work is already taking place in the area and is being coordinated with the reconstruction work on the frontage roads. The work is expected to be completed by Friday, March 23 with the roadway being reopened to traffic at that time.

CLICK HERE for information about this construction project.