Waukesha County deputies use Narcan after exposure to unknown substance in traffic stop

WAUKESHA COUNTY — A Waukesha County deputy administered Narcan to a fellow deputy after being exposed to an unknown substance during a traffic stop. The incident happened Monday night, February 26th.

According to the Waukesha County Sheriff’s Department, shortly after 9 p.m., a deputy initiated a traffic stop on I-94 westbound near South Calhoun Road. During the investigation, a second Waukesha County sheriff’s deputy arrived to assist.

Officials say the two male occupants from the traffic stop were taken into custody; the driver was arrested for operating a vehicle while under the influence as well as other drug-related charges. The passenger was also arrested on drug-related charges. Both were taken to the hospital for medical clearance.

During a search of the vehicle, both deputies were exposed to an unknown substance located in the vehicle. One of the deputies was administered Narcan at the scene and both deputies were transported to a local hospital as a precautionary measure and later released.

Officials say a portion of I-94 westbound was closed for several hours due to the incident.

Wisconsin State Patrol, City of Brookfield Fire Department, Waukesha County Metropolitan Drug Unit and Wisconsin Department of Criminal Investigations (DCI) were on the scene to assist in the investigation.

This incident remains under investigation by the Waukesha County Sheriff’s Department.