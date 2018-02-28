× Group: NRA gave $4.5 million to Wisconsin lawmakers

MADISON— The National Rifle Association has given more than $4.5 million over the past 20 years to help Republican office holders in Wisconsin.

That is the tally released Wednesday by the Wisconsin Democracy Campaign, which tracks spending in politics.

The biggest beneficiary by far has been Republican Gov. Scott Walker, who received about $3.5 million for his 2010 election, the 2012 recall and his 2014 re-election. Walker is up for a third term this November.

The Democracy Campaign says the NRA political action committees have also given $94,200 to all legislative and statewide candidates between January 1998 and December.

The NRA has given to 50 current Wisconsin state lawmakers, the majority of the 81 Republicans in the Senate and Assembly. Sen. Luther Olsen, of Ripon, received the most of any lawmaker at nearly $12,300.