× Joseph Jakubowski to be sentenced following conviction on gun theft charges in Janesville

JANESVILLE — Joseph Jakubowski, the man who sparked a statewide manhunt last spring, will be sentenced on Wednesday, Feb. 28 in the wake of his January conviction on three charges associated with the theft of guns from Armageddon Supplies in Janesville.

FOX6 News plans to stream Jakubowski’s sentencing on FOX6Now.com as well as the FOX6 News Milwaukee Facebook page.

Jakubowski was previously sentenced to serve 14 years in prison on federal charges. The question now is whether Jakubowski will serve his state and federal sentences concurrently (at the same time) or consecutively (one after the other.) Jakubowski’s lawyer, Michael Murphy has indicated he’ll argue for Jakubowski to serve his sentences concurrently and in state prison and opposed to a federal penitentiary.

The break-in at the Janesville gun shop, along with the rambling manifesto Jakubowski sent to the White House last April, preceded a 10-day, statewide manhunt. It ended when police captured Jakubowski on a farm in Vernon County in the western part of the state.