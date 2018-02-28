× Letter sent to Menomonee Falls parents after ‘verified cougar’ spotted Feb. 23

MENOMONEE FALLS — Officials with the School District of Menomonee Falls are taking steps related to student safety after a confirmed cougar sighting in the community.

The DNR tweeted Tuesday, Feb. 27:

“Photos of a large cat recorded by landowners near Menomonee Falls Feb. 23 have been verified by WDNR biologists as a cougar. This is likely the same cougar confirmed near Brookfield earlier this month. Residents are encouraged not to approach it and keep pets inside.”

A spokeswoman for the School District of Menomonee Falls said in a letter to parents: “The safety of our students and staff is our top priority.”

To that end, they are taking steps, including notifying parents of protocols that have been shared with school officials in regard to recess and other outdoor activities:

• Supervisors during outdoor activities/recess should be aware of their surroundings while outside with the students.

• If a large animal is spotted, students will be immediately moved indoors and the office will be notified.

• All outside doors will remain closed and the authorities will be notified.

• Remaining outdoor activities/recess will remain indoors until further review by authorities.

The letter to parents goes on to say:

“According to the Wisconsin DNR, human interaction with a cougar is extremely rare. If a cougar approaches and does not immediately flee, stand tall, wave your arms, throw stones or other objects and yell. Don’t run, but slowly back away from the site, keeping an eye on the cougar. Contact your local police department if you do spot the animal.”

It’s been just over one week since a Brookfield homeowner couldn’t believe what he saw on his home security footage.

“Really kind of saw the animal come up to the window, see its reflection in the window, and just for a split second get really excited about that,” said Dianne Robinson, wildlife biologist with the Wisconsin DNR.

Aside from Waukesha County, Robinson said this year, cougar sightings have also been confirmed in Fond du Lac and Washington counties.

“Dispersing, young male from South Dakota. We get a handful of these that come through Wisconsin every year,” Robinson said.

FOX6 on Monday, Feb. 26 spoke with Robinson about where the cougar could be.

“Your guess is as good as mine. I’m assuming he figured out where the urban area was; decided that wasn’t necessarily his cup of tea and moved out into the rural area,” Robinson said. “We’ve had cougars that have moved through Wisconsin in the past; that have ended up in Chicago, ended up in Connecticut, ended up in Michigan — so he could really be anywhere.”

Robinson said he is probably looking for a mate — and should not alarm anyone.

“It’s very rare for cougars to attack or have an interaction with people,” Robinson said.

The Wisconsin DNR says if they come into contact with the cougar, barring any human safety concerns, they plan to allow him to continue on his journey.

If you think you spotted a cougar, you’re asked to please fill out the Wisconsin DNR’s “Large Mammal Observation Form.”