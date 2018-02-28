× Visitation, funeral set for Kewaunee businessman, son-in-law killed in plane crash

KEWAUKEE — A funeral and public visitation will be held later this week for a Wisconsin businessman and his son-in-law who were killed, along with a pilot, in plane crash in Indiana.

Visitation for 58-year-old John Pagel and 39-year-old Steve Witcpalek will be held Friday afternoon and evening and Saturday morning at Kewaunee High School. A funeral will take place at 1 p.m. Saturday at Holy Rosary Catholic Church in Kewaunee.

Pagel and Witcpalek died when their small plane crashed in a central Indiana farm field Feb. 22. Pilot Nathan Saari, of Bellevue, also died in the crash about 60 miles (96.5 kilometers) northwest of Indianapolis.

The family operates Pagel’s Ponderosa Dairy with more than 5,300 cows and 100 employees, as well as Cannery Public Market in Green Bay and Ron’s Cheese in Luxemburg.