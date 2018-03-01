Dodge County sheriff warns Outlaws Motorcycle Club ‘we are watching’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DODGE COUNTY -- After welcoming the Outlaws Motorcycle Club to town with extra patrols, the Dodge County sheriff is changing course. The only thing deputies will reveal moving forward is that they're watching.

Law enforcement says the Outlaws are known for bringing in violence, drugs and trouble. Thursday, March 1st, Dodge County Sheriff Dale Schmidt shared an update since the bikers opened a "clubhouse" a few weeks ago, on West Main Street -- just outside Lomira.

"They're welcome to be there, just don't violate the law," said Sheriff Schmidt. "Their M.O. is to move into a community to garner support, to give donations -- that's their M.O. to start out -- but once they're embedded in the community, and if you do your research on the Outlaws, that they turn a community upside down. They bring in violence, they bring in criminal activity," said Sheriff Schmidt.

Law enforcement greeted the group with high saturation patrols last weekend. Nearly two-dozen stops resulted in a variety of drug arrests and traffic tickets, though not all were Outlaws' members.

The move came with criticism from some that the group was being profiled.

"I'm not profiling anybody," said Sheriff Schmidt. "We have a criminal organization that we know has been criminal in the past and we are watching."

Sheriff Schmidt says, since the Outlaws arrived he's extended an olive branch, even speaking with members who say they plan on being respectful and law-abiding.

As for whether this weekend will include more saturation patrols, Sheriff Schmidt says he is no longer playing his cards.

"The plan was to let everybody know that we will be watching. Now, you don't know when we're going to be there," said Schmidt.

Sheriff Schmidt has been in contact with federal agencies about the Outlaws, and again asks anyone who sees problems to let them know.