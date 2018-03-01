× Get your green on! 52nd annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade returns to downtown Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — Mark your calendar! The Shamrock Club of Wisconsin’s 52nd Annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade will make its return to downtown Milwaukee on Saturday, March 10 at noon.

A news release indicates the parade steps off on Wisconsin Avenue at Old World Third Street and will wind its way through the streets of downtown Milwaukee.

This year’s parade will feature over 100 units including Irish dance groups, pipe and drum corps and local celebrities and dignitaries. The Friends of St. Patrick, in partnership with the Hunger Task Force, will collect non-perishable food items during the parade. Volunteers will walk the parade route with grocery carts to collect any donations.

For more information on the St. Patrick’s Day Parade activities, you are urged to call the Westown Association at 414-276-6696 or visit saintpatricksparade.org.