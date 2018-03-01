Menomonee Falls police look to track down group who stole $350 sewing machine

MILWAUKEE — Menomonee Falls police are looking to find a group of people who walked out of a JoAnn Fabrics store without paying for a pricey sewing machine.

Wednesday, February 28th, Menomonee Falls police say an African-American male, along with two African-American females, entered the JoAnn Fabrics on Appleton Avenue around 2 p.m.

Officials say the male suspect took a Singer Heritage sewing machine — priced at $349.99 — and walked out the front door as the two females distracted the store employee at the register. The three suspects fled the store in an unknown vehicle.

Anyone who is able to identify the suspects is asked to contact Menomonee Falls Police Department at 262-532-8700.