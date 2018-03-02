× Jail staffers accused in Terrill Thomas death appear in court; 2 enter not guilty pleas to charges

MILWAUKEE — Three jail staffers accused in the death of inmate Terrill Thomas appeared in court on Friday, Mar. 2.

The three accused face the following criminal charges:

Obstructing an officer (Evans)

Misconduct/office-act/inconsistent duty (Evans)

Neglect of resident of penal facility (Meadors & Ramsey-Guy)

Terrill Thomas, 38, was jailed in connection with a shooting inside the Potawatomi Hotel & Casino in April 2016. He faced felony charges in the case, but on April 24, he was found dead from dehydration inside his cell — his death ruled a homicide.

During an inquest into Thomas’ death, a Milwaukee County jury unanimously recommended criminal charges against seven staffers at the Milwaukee County Jail.

On Friday, Nancy Evans and Kashka Meadors appeared in court for preliminary hearings. Both waived those hearings, the court bound them over for trial, and the pleaded not guilty to the charges facing them. Both Evans and Meadors are scheduled to be back in court on April 3. Both have resigned their posts at the Milwaukee County Jail. Ramsey-Guy has not resigned his post at the jail — but officials are recommending his termination.

As for Ramsey-Guy, his court hearing was adjourned for cause for an indigency hearing — which has been set for March 8.