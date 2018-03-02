“Over 100 exhibitors:” Find models of all sizes at the Milwaukee RV Show

MILWAUKEE -- Brian Kramp spent the morning at State Fair Park to preview the Milwaukee RV Show.

About the Milwaukee RV Show (website)

There are over 100 exhibitors related to the Recreational Vehicle lifestyle! Pop-up campers, truck campers, travel trailers, fifth wheels, motor homes, and park models of all sizes! Whatever your interest or budget, there will be plenty to see.

Dealers from all over Wisconsin will have their products on display. Winter pricing incentives make this show the perfect time and place to shop and compare.

Buy in time for Spring delivery, and a Summer full of camping and family travel enjoyment. Resorts, Campgrounds, and RV lifestyle accessories surround the RV displays with vacation destination ideas, as well as the latest and greatest RV parts and gadgets.