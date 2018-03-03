It’s a steampunk wonderland: Mitchell Park Domes puts on Steampunk Faire

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- The Mitchell Park Domes is putting a Sci-Fi twist on the already twisted world of Alice in Wonderland. FOX6's Evan Peterson was down at the Mitchell Park Domes for the Steampunk Faire.

About the Garden and Gears Steampunk Faire (website)

Gardens & Gears Steampunk Faire is celebrating the Wild West this year! See real live steam-powered model trains traveling past miniature western landscapes. Browse and shop our vendor area where you will find imaginative gowns and hats, creative leatherwork, unique artists and a variety of other items you won't find anywhere else! There will be friendly folks, photo-ops, food, drink and entertainment all day long. Guests are encouraged to wear their Wild West and Steampunk attire to this family friendly event. Don't miss this one-of-a-kind Domes experience! 9am-5pm: Vendor Shops

11am: Historical Talk with Annie Oakley

1-3pm: Live Music by Mississippi Sawyer

6pm-9pm: Hourly Light Shows in the Show Dome, Live Music by The Sweet Sheiks, plus a special performance by the Brewcity Fire Brigade Fire Dancers! Admission:

- Adults age 18 and over: $7

- Milwaukee County Seniors with ID: $5

- Persons with disabilities: $5

- Students of any age with ID: $5

-Youth age 6-17: $5

- Children 5 and under are admitted: Free

