TMZ: ‘M*A*S*H’ star David Ogden Stiers dies at 75

David Ogden Stiers — best known for his role as Major Charles Winchester on “M*A*S*H” — has died after a battle with bladder cancer, TMZ reports on behalf of his agent. He was 75.

Stiers joined the “M*A*S*H” cast in 1977, and played a surgeon on the show — also earning two Emmy nominations.

TMZ reports Stiers went on to have a successful career as a voice actor. He voiced the character Cogsworth in “Beauty and the Beast,” and Juma in “Lilo & Stitch.”

TMZ reports Stiers died peacefully at his home in Newport, Oregon.