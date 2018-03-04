× Admirals complete weekend sweep, defeating Wilkes-Barre/Scranton 3-2 in shoot-out

MILWAUKEE — Anders Lindback stopped 38 shots and three of four shoot-out attempts, while Anthony Richard scored a goal in the game and the game-winner in the shoot-out as the Admirals topped Wilkes-Barre/Scranton 3-2 in a shoot-out on Sunday afternoon.

The win was their third in as many days for Milwaukee, who ran their record in 3-in-3s this season to 7-1-1.

Freddy Gaudreau picked up the first shorthanded goal of his career to put the home club on top mid-way through the first. The play started in the neutral zone when Anthony Richard deflected a pass springing him and Gaudreau on a 2-on-0. Richard held the puck until the last second, freezing Pens goalie Anthony Peters, before passing to Gaudreau in front for the goal.

Wilkes-Barre tied the score on an Ethan Prowl tally with 1:23 to play in the opening period.

However, Anthony Richard gave the Ads their second lead of the night off a beauty of a feed by Mark Zengerle. Freddy Allard was able to stretch to reach a loose puck and poke it to Zengerle, who threaded a pass to a crashing Richard and he went top-shelf for his 13th goal of the season.

The Penguins were able to tie the game and force overtime with jam job by Josh Jooris with just 40 seconds to play in the third.

After a scoreless OT period, Justin Kirkland and Christian Thomas scored for their respective teams to begin the shoot-out. The next four shooters missed before Richard connected on his attempt to put the Ads ahead and then Lindback shut the door on the Garrett Wilson to give Milwaukee the victory.

The Admirals continue their four-game homestand with a Baird School Day game on Wednesday morning, March 7, beginning at 10:30 a.m. against the Manitoba Moose.