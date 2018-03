× Police: Man, 33, shot and killed near 15th and Becher in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police say a man, 33, was shot and killed near 15th and Becher Monday evening, March 5.

It happened around 5:30 p.m.

Police said the circumstances surrounding the shooting remain under investigation. MPD is working to determine a motive.

Meanwhile, police were also on scene Monday near 27th and Capitol, where one person suffered injuries not believed to be life-threatening.