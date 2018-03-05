× New Marquette University Law School poll shows skepticism over Foxconn project

MILWAUKEE — Gov. Scott Walker’s massive deal to bring a Foxconn plant to Racine County isn’t the home run it was initially believed to be, according to a new Marquette University Law School Poll.

The poll, released Monday, March 5th, found 49 percent of people thought the state is paying more in incentives for Foxconn than the project is worth. Thirty-eight percent think the plant will provide at least as much value as the state is paying. Also noted, 57 percent of voters statewide think Foxconn will substantially improve the economy of the Greater Milwaukee area. 35 percent think it will not do so.

25 percent of poll respondents say businesses where they live will benefit from Foxconn. 66 percent say their local businesses will not. The poll says 29 percent of voters statewide are “very concerned” that Foxconn will have a negative impact on water and environmental quality. An additional 33 percent say they are “somewhat concerned.”

Strongest support of Foxconn is in Milwaukee area outside of the city of Milwaukee. Only region of the state with over 50% support of Foxconn subsidy. #mulawpoll — MULawPoll (@MULawPoll) March 5, 2018

Support for the state’s Foxconn subsidy is strongest in Milwaukee metro area — outside of the city. City residents are much less likely to think the benefits of Foxconn outweigh the state subsidy. Support of the Foxconn subsidy is lower in Madison, Green Bay as well as north and west areas of the state.

Guns

On the issue of guns, 81 percent of Wisconsin voters support background checks on private gun sales and sales at gun shows. 16 percent oppose the idea.

In June 2016, last time MU Law Poll asked, background checks for all sales was supported by 85%, opposed by 12%. #mulawpoll — MULawPoll (@MULawPoll) March 5, 2018

The poll indicates 56 percent of poll respondents favor a ban on assault-style weapons, while 40 percent oppose a ban. Among households where there is a gun in the house, 78 percent support background checks. In households where there is no gun, 86 percent favor the background checks.

12% think new gun laws would reduce mass shootings a great deal, 22% say they would reduce mass shootings a moderate amount. #mulawpoll — MULawPoll (@MULawPoll) March 5, 2018

19% percent say new gun laws would reduce mass shooting a little, while 43% say they would have no effect at all on mass shootings. #mulawpoll — MULawPoll (@MULawPoll) March 5, 2018

The poll indicates 44 percent of poll respondents live in households with guns. 48 percent do not.

President Trump

The new Marquette University Law School poll found President Trump’s approval rating is 43 percent, with 50 percent disapproving. In June 2017, 41 percent approved of the president while 51 percent did not.

50% think Trump is keeping his campaign promises, 46% think he is not. Last June, 49% said he was keeping his promises, 46% said he was not. #mulawpoll — MULawPoll (@MULawPoll) March 5, 2018

The poll found 37 percent of respondents say President Trump shows good judgment while 59 percent say he does not. Those numbers are slightly improved from nine months ago when 34 percent say the president shows good judgment and 61 percent said he did not.

View of Trump are sharply divided along party lines. 89% of Republicans approve, 89% of Democrats disapprove of him. #mulawpoll — MULawPoll (@MULawPoll) March 5, 2018

The new poll includes 800 registered Wisconsin voters, interviewed by land line or cell phone from Feb. 25 through March 1. The percent of cell phone calls has been raised to 60 percent to reflect current use patterns. The margin of error on full sample is +/-4.5 percentage points.