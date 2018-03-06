Ground broken for Athletic and Human Performance Research Center at Marquette

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Marquette University has moved forward with its brand new "Athletic and Human Performance Research Center."

Ground was broken on the $24 million building Tuesday, March 6, on the corner of 12th and Wells, across from the Al McGuire Center.

The center will house researchers from a mix of disciplines. Organizers talked about some of those research topics during the groundbreaking.

"We're interested in developing adaptive technologies and rehabilitation strategies that can support athletes with special needs. There's a lot of work to be done here and this facility will allow us to move forward with these types of projects and many others," said Jeanne Hossenloop with Marquette.

The space will also include locker rooms and support space for the lacrosse programs and golf teams, along with strength and conditioning spaces.

It will open in the spring of 2019.