MPS working to protect students amid increase in sexually transmitted infections in Milwaukee
MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Public Schools officials are working to protect students from an increase in sexually transmitted infections.
MPS officials said the Milwaukee Health Department contacted them in December, warning the entire city of Milwaukee is seeing an increase in STI’s among people ages 15-24.
Below is the complete statement from MPS:
“In December, the Milwaukee Health Department informed Milwaukee Public Schools that the entire city is experiencing an increase Sexually Transmitted Infections (STIs) in 15-24-year-olds.
Because schools have a significant number of students in the 15-18 age group, we are working with the Milwaukee Health Department, in a collaborative and preventive effort, to share information with young people in middle schools and high schools to keep them healthy and to protect their health.”