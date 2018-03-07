‘Slap in the face:’ Protests against Social Security Administration’s plan to close south side branch

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- There were protests Wednesday, March 7 against the Social Security Administration's plan to close a south side branch.

The rally was organized by the American Federation of Government Employees, representing workers at the Mitchell St. branch. They claim the SSA decided to close the location without allowing members of the community to weigh in on how it would impact them.

"It's a slap in the face to the near south side. It's a slap in the face to the Latino community and it is unacceptable," said Alderman Jose Perez.

They said all residents should have access to in-person services.

The branch is set to close on March 22.