'Solidarity and support:' Melania Trump to present courage awards to women March 21

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The White House used International Women’s Day to announce that first lady Melania Trump will present State Department courage awards to women from around the world at a March 21 ceremony.

The award recognizes women who have shown courage and leadership in pressing for women’s rights worldwide.

“Their courage only furthers my belief in the powerful impact women can make through solidarity and support of one another,” Mrs. Trump said. “Our strength is something to be celebrated.”

Rallies and other events were being held around the world Thursday to mark International Women’s Day.