Milwaukee police identify kidnapping suspect found dead following hours-long standoff

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police have identified the suspect in a hostage situation who was found deceased on Milwaukee’s north side — following an hours-long standoff. The deceased is 34-year-old Persey Morgan.

Police say it all began when two people were kidnapped Friday, March 9. Investigators say three men barged into a home near 60th and Port Avenue. From there, investigators say the suspects took the man and woman to a home near 56th and Hampton.

“After ransacking that residence, the adult male was left behind after…shots were fired leaving that subject for dead,” said Milwaukee Police Interim Chief Alfonso Morales.

The man survived as the gunman took the woman to 18th and Center.

Police arrived at the home around 6:30 p.m., Friday night. Two of the gunmen were arrested and the victims were taken to safety.

One gunman, Morgan, remained inside the home. Police say the suspect refused to surrender. An armored vehicle and officers remained on the scene. The tactical situation continued until Saturday afternoon.

Police worked for hours along with the suspect’s family, trying to get him out. But he was found inside the home deceased Saturday afternoon.

Police say the situation is believed to be drug-related. Officials are working to determine the suspect’s cause of death. Police say the situation has been deemed a critical incident and the investigation will be conducted by the Milwaukee County Investigative Team, with Greenfield police leading.