NIT Tournament: No. 2 Marquette to face Harvard at Al McGuire Center Wednesday

MILWAUKEE — Marquette University’s men’s basketball team has been selected to the 2018 NIT Tournament as a No. 2 seed and will host Harvard at the Al McGuire Center on Wednesday, March 14 at 6 p.m.

According to a statement from MU officials, tickets for the NIT game at the Al McGuire Center will be available Monday, March 12, with Marquette men’s basketball season ticket members having first access to purchase tickets, with tickets being made available to the general public at 4 p.m CT.

Season ticket holders should’ve received an email with ticket member information.

For more ticket information, you may email athletics@marquette.edu, call or text 414.288.GOMU or visit the Marquette Ticket Office during normal business hours.