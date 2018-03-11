× Milwaukee police: Parents arrested after 9-year-old girl was fatally shot by brother

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police have identified the 9-year-old girl who was fatally shot on the city’s north side Saturday, March 10 as Miyanna Jelks.

Investigators say Jelks was was accidentally shot by her minor brother inside a home near 38th and Ruby. Jelks was then rushed to the hospital where she died.

For nearly five hours Saturday afternoon, Milwaukee police blocked off the home to collect evidence.

Police say the younger brother has been taken to the Milwaukee County Children’s Court Center. Jelk’s parents, a 29-year-old Milwaukee woman and a 32-year-old Milwaukee man, were arrested on multiple charges.

The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office says Jelks is the first child killed as a result of gunfire this year. Milwaukee police will present the case to the Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office in the coming days.