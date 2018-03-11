× Survey: Half of American adults admit to regularly shopping while drunk

MILWAUKEE — America has a billion-dollar drunk shopping problem.

Nearly half of American adults admit to regularly shopping while drunk.

Americans spent an average of $448 per person on drunk purchases in 2017. That’s nearly double what they did in 2016.

This, according to a new survey of 2,000 adults from shopping comparison site Finder.com.

Men are responsible for more drunk spending than women: $564 vs. $282.

Generation X spent the most on drunk purchases, averaging $738 in 2017, more than triple the amount millennials spent.

The study found some 61 percent of shoppers say they drunkenly spend on food. The next most common purchases are shoes, clothes and gambling.

Retailers are in on the trend, even adding sales after 9 p.m. to encourage traffic from drunk shoppers.