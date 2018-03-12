LIVE: Lawmakers unveil national gun safety bill in Boston, MA

270+ Exhibits: Check out leading regional event for the foodservice and hospitality

Posted 9:36 am, March 12, 2018

MILWAUKEE -- The Midwest Foodservice Expo is happening right here in Milwaukee. FOX6's Kasey Chronis joins FOX6 WakeUp from the Wisconsin Center with a preview.

About the Midwest Foodservice Expo (website)

The Midwest Foodservice Expo is the Midwest’s leading regional event for the foodservice & hospitality industry. 270+ Exhibits, 7,500 attendees, trending events, timely business-building seminars, engaging after-hours excursions and so much more await you. Gain the leverage you need to grow your foodservice business.