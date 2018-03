MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Brewers revealed on Monday, March 12 that Chase Anderson has been named the 2018 Opening Day starter on March 29 in San Diego.

Opening Day at Miller Park is set for Monday, April 2 — when the St. Louis Cardinals will be in town.