On the mend: Injured hawk gets help after being removed from Waukesha County roadway

WAUKESHA — A hawk is being cared for at a veterinarian’s clinic after it was found injured in traffic on Sunday, March 11.

Deputies with the Waukesha County Sheriff’s Department were called to the area near Pewaukee Rd. and Riverwood Dr. They blocked off traffic while a veterinarian removed the injured hawk from the roadway.