MILWAUKEE -- Charlize Theron is known for her action roles but her new film might just be her most daunting role yet. Gino joins Real Milwaukee with a look at the film that has parents talking.
A movie that gets real about motherhood: Gino has a look at Charlize Theron’s new flick
-
First look: Gino talks with Natalie Portman about the new film “Annihilation”
-
And the Oscar goes to…Gino talks nominees and shares his pick for best picture
-
Friends find themselves in real life murder mystery: Gino talks with the cast of ‘Game Night’
-
The Critics’ Choice Awards are right around the corner, Gino gives us his picks
-
Gino talks with Nick Jonas about the new “Jumanji” movie
-
-
He’s not known for being pleasant: The actor Gino was surprised actually cracked a smile
-
Gino shares his picks for best actor and actress
-
History was made at the Oscars: Gino is in with the moments everyone is talking about
-
He wins the Oscar for making us do silly stuff — Gino is in with a special game
-
Stole the show: Gino shares his picks for best supporting actor and actress
-
-
Nanette Fabray, star of stage, screen and TV, dies at 97
-
A true story: Gino talks with real-life heroes making their debut on the big screen
-
What happens at award shows when the cameras stop rolling? Gino has the scoop