MILWAUKEE -- Milwaukee police say they are investigating a report of a burglary while armed -- one that was captured by multiple surveillance cameras.

Officials say they responded to a home in the neighborhood near 35th and Manitoba around 10:20 p.m. on Saturday, March 10. Three unknown suspects, who were armed, broke into a home and stole several electronics.

Milwaukee police say the suspects then fled the scene. MPD continues to seek them.

