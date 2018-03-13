Owners: There was more valuable Renoir painting on display at the time Picasso print was stolen

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Milwaukee police and the FBI continue to search for a signed Picasso print stolen from an art gallery in Milwaukee. A $5,000 reward has been offered for the safe return of the print.

On Tuesday, March 13, the owners of DeLind Fine Art Appraisals said at the time the Picasso was stolen, there was a more valuable painting on display -- by French impressionist Pierre Auguste Renoir.

"We believe that this was either a crime of opportunity or the Picasso was purposefully targeted because it was on display in the window and you could clearly see it from outside and it was a beautiful piece with a very bold signature so it was quite recognizable," said Michael Goforth.

The Renoir painting that had been on display at the time is now in storage.