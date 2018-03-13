School walkouts planned Wednesday following deadly shooting in Parkland, Florida
MILWAUKEE — Schools around the country are bracing for student walkouts on Wednesday, March 14 following the deadly shooting in Parkland, Florida.
Since the Feb. 14 shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, demonstrations have sprung up on school campuses around the country. But the first large-scale, coordinated national demonstration is planned for Wednesday when organizers of the Women’s March have called for a 17-minute walkout, one minute for each of the 17 students and staff members killed in Florida.
Milwaukee Public Schools Superintendent Darienne Drive tweeted on Friday, March 9, her support for the movement.
Here is a list of some of the schools in southeast Wisconsin that are taking part in the walkout:
- Brookfield Central High School
- Hartford Union High School
- Milwaukee School of Languages
- St. Thomas Aquinas Academy
- West Allis-West Milwaukee School District
- Whitefish Bay High School
- Whitnall High School
- Milwaukee Public Schools (6th – 12th graders)
- Nicolet High School
- Shorewood Intermedia School
- Shorewood High School
- Wauwatosa West High School
- Pewaukee High School
- Arrowhead High School
- Palmyra-Eagle High School
- Palmyra-Eagle Middle School
- Badger High School, Lake Geneva
- Catholic Memorial High School