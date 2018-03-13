× School walkouts planned Wednesday following deadly shooting in Parkland, Florida

MILWAUKEE — Schools around the country are bracing for student walkouts on Wednesday, March 14 following the deadly shooting in Parkland, Florida.

Since the Feb. 14 shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, demonstrations have sprung up on school campuses around the country. But the first large-scale, coordinated national demonstration is planned for Wednesday when organizers of the Women’s March have called for a 17-minute walkout, one minute for each of the 17 students and staff members killed in Florida.

Milwaukee Public Schools Superintendent Darienne Drive tweeted on Friday, March 9, her support for the movement.

MPS supports student solidarity on March 14 #standwithstudents https://t.co/VL3oV29pMj — Dr. Darienne Driver (@DrDriverMPS) March 9, 2018

Here is a list of some of the schools in southeast Wisconsin that are taking part in the walkout: