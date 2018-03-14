Get ready for St. Patrick’s Day at one of the few authentic Irish stores in WI

ELM GROVE -- St. Patrick's Day is this weekend -- which means everyone likes to thing they're a bit Irish. But, if you're looking for something authentic to Ireland -- there's just one spot in Milwaukee to go. Mystic Ireland in Elm Grove opened 14 years aog with the goal of offering up traditional Irish products all year long. Brian Kramp check it out!

About Mystic Ireland Gift Store (website)

We are one of the few authentic Irish stores in WI . We ourselves are from Ireland and have selected the best Celtic products for our store.

We carry Celtic Wedding bands, Celtic and Claddagh Jewelry of all price ranges. Wedding gifts , Galway crystal, Aran Sweaters and Capes, Wild Goose bronze, Belleek and of course All the Irish and Guinness Apparel