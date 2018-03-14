× ‘Leave the keys at home:’ Miller Lite Free Rides are back for St. Patrick’s Day in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — The Original Lite Beer and Beer Capitol Distributing are teaming up with the Milwaukee County Transit System (MCTS) to offer Miller Lite Free Rides on St. Patrick’s Day. Miller Lite Free Rides are available on all MCTS bus routes Saturday, March 17, beginning at 6 p.m. until the end of regular service.

Miller Lite and MCTS have provided safe, alternative transportation on St. Patrick’s Day in Milwaukee over the past 25 years for nearly 820,000 people.

Milwaukee County Executive Chris Abele issued the following statement in a news release:

“People can choose to leave the keys at home and count on Miller Lite Free Rides to get them and their friends around safely while celebrating the holiday.”

People can visit MillerLiteFreeRides.com or RideMCTS.com for route and schedule information.