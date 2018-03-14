× Lincoln Hills closure bill in jeopardy

Supporters of a juvenile justice overhaul bill that the Wisconsin Assembly unanimously passed say it appears likely to die because of Senate changes.

A Senate committee voted to approve a scaled-back version of the bill Wednesday. The Assembly would have to return to pass that, but Assembly Speaker Robin Vos has insisted they will not return to do that.

Republican state Rep. Michael Schraa tells the Wisconsin State Journal that barring a “miracle” the bill is dead.

But Democratic Rep. Evan Goyke says Gov. Scott Walker needs to lobby Senate Republicans to approve the Assembly version of the bill. Goyke says, “We’re not dead yet.”