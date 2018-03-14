Milwaukee County sue drug manufacturers, distributors for their role in opioid epidemic

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee County officials announced on Wednesday, March 14 a lawsuit against drug manufacturers and distributors for their role in the opioid epidemic that they say has severely impacted Milwaukee.

CLICK HERE to view the complaint in this case

The county is suing five of the largest manufacturers of prescription opioids and their related companies as well as the country’s three largest wholesale drug distributors. The suit claims the manufacturing companies pushed highly addictive, dangerous opioids, falsely representing to doctors that patients would only rarely succumb to drug addiction, while the distributors breached their legal duties to monitor, detect, investigate, refuse and report suspicious orders of prescription opioids.

In 2017, 336 people in Milwaukee County died from drug overdose deaths, the majority of which involved opioids. This more than doubles the number of overdose deaths from 2012 and was greater than the number of suicides, homicides and motor vehicle accidents combined in 2017. EMS paramedics, firefighters and law enforcement administered 1,232 doses of naloxone to individuals who were overdosing in 2017.