Waukesha man arrested for 3rd OWI, accused of striking other vehicles with passenger, age 4

MILWAUKEE — A Waukesha man, 36, is accused of driving drunk, striking other vehicles on I-41 northbound near Mayfair Rd., and sheriff’s officials say he had a child, 4, in the back seat.

It happened Tuesday, March 13 around 4:15 p.m.

Milwaukee County sheriff’s officials say they received several calls from motorists indicating they’d been struck by a black Toyota on I-41. One of those motorists followed the fleeing vehicle and saw it strike a barrier wall at Capitol Dr. — continuing with a flat tire before exiting at Appleton Ave.

Menomonee Falls police and Waukesha County sheriff’s deputies were notified, and police were able to locate the vehicle, which did not stop. Stop sticks were deployed and after suffering three flat tires, the vehicle stopped near County Line Rd.

Deputies arriving on scene detected an odor of alcohol on the driver’s breath and noticed his passenger, 4, restrained in a child seat.

The Waukesha man tested a .147 via a preliminary breath test. He was arrested for OWI, third offense with a passenger under the age of 16.

His prior OWI convictions occurred in September 2009 and August 2015.

Sheriff’s officials said he’ll also be charged with misdemeanor hit-and-run, and further charges are anticipated from Menomonee Falls police.

The child was turned over to Child Protective Services.