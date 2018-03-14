WeAreWithYou: Racine Case H.S. students send powerful video ‘letter’ to students in Parkland, FL

RACINE — Students at Racine Case High School have come together to create a video “letter” for the students at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida.

Officials with the Racine Unified School District say the students at the school in Parkland are also the Eagles (just like the Case Eagles). The video above was put together with a banner and hundreds of letters from students at Case — wishing the Florida students well and letting them know they are in the Racine students’ thoughts.