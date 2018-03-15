LIVE: SKYFOX provides aerial view of Beaver Dam controlled burn of apartment building 109

A healthier, easier and faster way to fry food: Is an air fryer worth buying?

MILWAUKEE -- Fried foods without oil? Is this even possible? Our food science expert, Christina Ward, joins Real Milwaukee to talk about air fryers -- and whether they really work.

Mini-churros

  • 1 cup all-purpose flour
  • 1/2 cup butter (1 stick)
  • 1/4 teaspoon salt
  • 1 cup water
  • 3 eggs
  • Cinnamon sugar

Pastry or piping bag with a star tip.

Boil water. Add butter, stir until melted. Add salt and flour, stir until mixed. Add eggs, one at a time, mix thoroughly.

Put dough into a pastry bag.

Spray bottom of the fryer with coconut oil.

Squeeze out 3-4 inch long ribbons of dough into the bottom of the fryer.

Set fryer on 400 degrees for 6 minutes.

Remove from fryer and sprinkle with cinnamon sugar.