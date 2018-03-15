A healthier, easier and faster way to fry food: Is an air fryer worth buying?

MILWAUKEE -- Fried foods without oil? Is this even possible? Our food science expert, Christina Ward, joins Real Milwaukee to talk about air fryers -- and whether they really work.
Mini-churros
- 1 cup all-purpose flour
- 1/2 cup butter (1 stick)
- 1/4 teaspoon salt
- 1 cup water
- 3 eggs
- Cinnamon sugar
Pastry or piping bag with a star tip.
Boil water. Add butter, stir until melted. Add salt and flour, stir until mixed. Add eggs, one at a time, mix thoroughly.
Put dough into a pastry bag.
Spray bottom of the fryer with coconut oil.
Squeeze out 3-4 inch long ribbons of dough into the bottom of the fryer.
Set fryer on 400 degrees for 6 minutes.
Remove from fryer and sprinkle with cinnamon sugar.