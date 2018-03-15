Beaver Dam apartment building to be burned down after deadly explosion

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BEAVER DAM -- Officials on Thursday, March 15 plan to burn down the rest of a Beaver Dam apartment building where an explosion killed a man last week. Beaver Dam police positively identified the man killed as Benjamin Morrow, 28.

The controlled burn of Building 109 is expected to begin around 10 a.m. on Thursday. FOX6 News plans to stream the controlled burn.

On March 5, officials said a deadly mix of volatile chemicals led to an explosion in a second-floor unit that killed Murrow. Investigators found more chemicals inside and conducted a controlled detonation on Wednesday, March 7, but the next day, another blast, though small, proved their efforts fell short.

On Wednesday, March 14, more than 20 fire departments and 100 firefighters began planning to burn down the entire apartment building. The Beaver Dam fire chief said the operation is the only way to safely destroy the remaining dangerous material.

Crews on Wednesday began stacking shipping containers on top of each other -- to create a thermal shield for nearby buildings.

Despite law enforcement's conclusion that Morrow was making a bomb, the Sturgeon Bay pastor who will preside over Morrow's funeral Thursday in Madison said the circumstances surrounding his death are a puzzle to all of those who knew him.

Morrow's obituary paints the 28-year-old as a home schooled, devout Christian who was "an excellent student with a thirst for knowledge...and had a good rapport with all those around him." Morrow had a degree in pre-pharmacy from Pensacole Christian College in Florida.

Morrow was born in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. His parents now live in Black Creek, Wisconsin.

Since last June, Morrow has worked at Richelieu Foods -- just a couple of blocks from the Village Glen apartments. Current employees say they saw him around, but did not know Morrow well.

Lastly, officials also announced on Wednesday that the FBI has set up a 24-hour tip line for anyone who may have information concerning this investigation. People are encouraged to call 1-800-CALL-FBI (1-800-225-5324). Callers will need to choose option 3.