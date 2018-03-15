LIVE: New pedestrian bridge collapses at Florida International University

Fox News extends anchor Shepard Smith’s contract

Posted 12:59 pm, March 15, 2018, by

WASHINGTON - JANUARY 08: FOX News host Shepard Smith poses on the red carpet upon arrival at a salute to FOX News Channel's Brit Hume on January 8, 2009 in Washington, DC. Hume was honored for his 35 years in journalism. (Photo by Brendan Hoffman/Getty Images)

NEW YORK — Fox News anchor Shepard Smith has re-signed a multiyear contract with the network.

21st Century Fox and Fox News Executive Chairman Rupert Murdoch announced the contract extension on Thursday.

Fox News wouldn’t comment on how many years the contract was extended.

Smith joined the network in 1996. He anchors “Shepard Smith Reporting” weekdays at 3 p.m. Eastern. He previously anchored “Studio B.” and “The FOX Report.”

Before joining Fox News, Smith worked for Fox affiliates in Los Angeles and Miami and several other Florida stations.