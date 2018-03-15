LIVE: New pedestrian bridge collapses at Florida International University

More than 300,000 Ram pickups recalled to fix rusting fuel tank strap

Posted 1:40 pm, March 15, 2018, by

COUNTRYSIDE, IL - APRIL 02: A Ram 1500 pickup truck is offered for sale at Jack Phelan Dodge on April 2, 2013 in Countryside, Illinois. Chrysler Group LLC, the maker of Dodge, Chrysler and Jeep vehicles, reported its 36th consecutive month of year-over-year sales gains for March and its the best sales month since December 2007. Strong demand for the Ram 1500 helped to drive sales of Ram Trucks up 24 percent. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

DETROIT — Fiat Chrysler is recalling more than 300,000 older Ram pickup trucks worldwide because the fuel tanks can sag.

The recall mainly affects trucks in cold-weather U.S. states and Canada where salt is used to clear snow from roads.

It includes Ram 1500 pickups from the 2009 through 2012 model years. In the U.S. the trucks are in 20 states and Washington, D.C.

The company says an investigation found a bracket can corrode and let the tanks sag. The remaining structure will stop the tanks from falling. Fiat Chrysler says it’s not aware of any crashes, fires, leaks or injuries due to the problem.

Dealers will reinforce the bracket. Owners will be told when to schedule service. Anyone who notices a hanging strap or lower tank should contact their dealer.