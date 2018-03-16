Police: 2 fatally shot at apartment building; squad on scene struck by distracted driver

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Milwaukee police are investigating a double fatal shooting that happened late Thursday night, March 15. While on scene investigating, an MPD squad car was struck by another vehicle.

According to police, around 11:30 p.m. officers were called out to an apartment building near 27th and Roosevelt for reports of a shooting.

Two men, ages 20 and 34, were shot by a suspect and both victims died from their injuries.

MPD is still working to determine the circumstances that led up to the shooting. Police say their investigation is ongoing and they continue to seek the suspect.

A few hours later, while police were still on scene investigating, a distracted driver crashed into an MPD squad car that was blocking the scene.

Two officers suffered non-life threatening injuries. The driver stayed on scene and will be cited.