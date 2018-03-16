College graduate decides to sing resume, gets worldwide attention

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER – Launching a career can be tough, but a University of Denver graduate's job search is getting some serious attention.

Page Kemna is looking for a way to kick-start her career in sales and marketing and has found a way to stand out from the crowd of applicants, by singing her resume.

“I wanted them to know who I was outside of just paper so I decided to sing them a little song to show them I could go the extra mile," she said.

Kemna was caught off-guard by the exposure. “I didn't realize this was going to blow up the way it did," she said.

Kemna told KDVR she knows her creative approach won't appeal to everyone. She expects to be turned down by some employers with traditional hiring practices, the same companies she says she probably doesn't want to work for.

After her LinkedIn post went viral, Kemna started getting international attention, appearing in Germany’s Spiegel news magazine.

She will also appear on the "Pickler and Ben" talk show later this month on the CMT network.

Kemna will be performing at Beryl’s Beer Co. in Denver at 8 p.m. Saturday.

As for a full-time job, Kemna is still sifting through opportunities, according to her Linkedin profile:

"Resume went viral, but still looking for jobs! 😂 Pursuing careers in music/creative content production/advertising/media — or anything that lets me be creative, persuasive, and fun!"