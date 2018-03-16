FREE: The program giving local youth a glimpse at what it’s like to be in the FBI

MILWAUKEE -- It's a chance to learn all about a career in law enforcement. Marquette University and the FBI have teamed up for a new program called the "Future of Law Enforcement Youth Academy." Leonard Peace and Mike Sheen from the FBI join Real Milwaukee with the details.

The FBI is partnering with Marquette University Police Department this summer to present a law enforcement youth camp to introduce high school students to municipal, state and federal law enforcement careers. The five-day, overnight camp will be hosted on the MU campus in Milwaukee and its free to all participants.

The Future Law Enforcement Youth Academy (FLEYA) will include classroom sessions, practical exercises, light physical activity and social events. Some topics will cover investigative forensics, cybercrime, violent crime, gang awareness, counter intelligence, civil rights, and a wide range of state and federal violations.

This unique educational experience will also include interactions with special agents, intelligence analysts, police officers and deputies, as well as local and federal prosecutors.

The purpose of this joint effort is to promote future law enforcement career paths for youth in Wisconsin. Selected youth will get an inside look at FBI while also being exposed to a variety of local, state and federal law enforcement agencies and their practices.