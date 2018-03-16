× Maine resident Jesus Christ sends letter to Oprah Winfrey

WATERBORO, Maine — A letter from Jesus Christ might be the affirmation Oprah Winfrey needs to run for the presidency.

WGME-TV reports an 83-year-old Maine woman who changed her name to Jesus Christ says she began a letter writing campaign 50 years ago to spread a message of faith and peace. Christ says she sent the letter to Winfrey because she likes her but had no idea it would get so much attention.

Gayle King, one of the hosts of “CBS This Morning,” posted about the letter to Winfrey on Instagram on Wednesday, asking if it was the sign her best friend was looking for.

Winfrey said on “60 Minutes” that if God wanted her to run for president “wouldn’t God kinda tell me?”

Christ says she didn’t know there was speculation about Winfrey, but she’d vote for her.