Menomonee Falls police search for man involved in Kwik Trip gas theft

MENOMONEE FALLS — Menomonee Falls police are asking for the public’s help to identify a man who filled up with gas at a Kwik Trip and left without paying.

According to police, it happened on Thursday, March 15 shortly after 5:30 p.m.

Police say the man, described as a white male, pumped $30.01 worth of gas into a gray, four-door Pontiac G6 with an unknown dealership plate attached. He then walked into the gas station to use the restroom and left the store without paying and walked in an easterly direction.

A passenger in the vehicle, described by police as a white female, then drove the car out of the gas station, presumably to pick up the male suspect, according to police.

If you are able to identify the vehicle or the male suspect, you’re asked to contact Menomonee Falls police at 262-532-8700.